Neighbor hoses and shames autistic man for swinging in yard, his sister tries to protect his one safe space. AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for leaving up a swing for my brother?"

My brother is 27. He's autistic and he stays with me due to that and some other pretty severe medical conditions. I am his legal caretaker. He has this hammock swing out back that he goes out and swings on almost every day unless it's raining then he has a rocking chair in his sensory room.

That's his routine and he's done that for as long as we can remember. This lady next door just moved in about 2 weeks ago and has been giving me hell about this swing because it's on the tree by the fence and my brother sometimes will push against the fence to make the swing go.