"AITA for leaving my wife after buying ANOTHER animal without talking to me about it?"

My wife (32f) bought a dog while I was at work. She's been wanting to get a dog for years but with our current financial and living situation it isn't reasonable and wouldn't be fair to the animals we already have.

My wife, 3 stepdaughters and I are currently staying at my sisters house while we get back on our feet. We have 3 cats and a ferret, the ferret was recently bought without me being involved in the decision as well. The third cat I was guilted in to keeping after one of my stepdaughters found it outside.