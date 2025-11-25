'AITA for leaving my wife at home for Thanksgiving and anniversary so I can visit my parents and siblings?' UPDATED

"AITA for leaving my wife at home for Thanksgiving and anniversary so I can visit my parents and siblings?"

My wife (46F) and I (48M) will be celebrating our 24th wedding anniversary the day after Thanksgiving. Originally, we were going to spend Thanksgiving/anniversary visiting my parents because my father has cancer and is not doing well.

However, because we weren’t sure how long he’d live, we (me, my wife, and 2 kids) ended up visiting them in October (a month early). It’s a 2 hour flight, so they’re not too far away, but not very close either.

I asked my wife to go visit them again at Thanksgiving (as originally planned) because my 2 siblings, their families, and a few other relatives are traveling to visit my parents - with the main gathering on my anniversary (Friday, the day after Thanksgiving).