'AITA for leaving my wife without a discussion after I found out she cheated?'

I met Louise three years ago. We hit it off and started dating. She seemed okay with my lifestyle and it was nice having someone to come home to. We got married last summer. I found out this September she was cheating on me.

When I got home this time I didn't bother leaving the airport. I checked in to the hotel for the night and left the next day for Vietnam. I rented a nice place there for my time off and blocked her on everything. I also contacted a lawyer to start a divorce.

A few people got ahold of me to see what was going on since she didn't know where I was. I told them that we were getting divorced because she was cheating on me. It happens. I'm sad but not ashamed. I didn't screw up.