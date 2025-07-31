'AITA for leaving work early without telling anyone because it was over 130°F where I work?' UPDATED

So I (18M) am currently interning at a very prestigious nursery in the Midwest. Its a really big deal for me because the company has government connections, and having this on my resume basically guarantees me future job opportunities.
But here is the issue. My boss (lets call him MB) has been out of town on vacation for the past week. Normally, he's the one who works alongside me and checks in. But because he is gone his boss (WB), who works out of a completely different office across the state from where I’m stationed, has been “supervising” me remotely using the security cameras in the greenhouses.
The greenhouse I work in is about a mile away from mine and my bosses office building, and since MB is gone, I haven’t had access to the air-conditioned office at all. I’ve been stuck at the greenhouses the entire time in the heat. Now, the weather has been brutal lately, with highs around 100–105°F. Inside the greenhouse, it's even worse.
There’s no fan, no AC, and barely any ventilation. The only way I can cool it down is by opening the roll-up walls about 3 feet, but that doesn’t do much. Even with shade cloth, the temperature inside reached over 130°F today. I was working in those conditions for 6 hours straight before I started feeling lightheaded and got a headache.
Since I couldn't cool off and had nowhere to rest (again, I had no access to the office), I made the decision to leave about 2 hours early. I didn’t notify WB because I knew she’d be upset, and I don't have any sick leave to use anyway. About 30 minutes after I got home, WB checked the security cameras, saw I was gone, and called me.
She asked where I was, and I told her I had gone home because I wasn’t going to keep working in a greenhouse that was 130°F. She told me that if I didn’t return immediately and finish out the day, I’d be suspended with no pay for a week. Problem is, I live about 30 minutes away and can’t work past 5 p.m (it was already 4:30), so there wouldn’t have been enough time to drive back and get anything done.
So here is where I might be TA I told her that even if I could make it back in I wouldn't go back in because it was just too hot there and that if she wants to make sure the plants in there are fine she should come out of her nice ac'ed office and try working in there when it is as hot as it is.
She then told me her intern isn't having any problem with the heat (she only has one greenhouse to take care of and it actually has ventilation unlike the 6 I have to take care of). So I just gave up on the conversation said I was sorry and hung up.
So now I might be suspended, and I’m worried it’ll ruin my reputation at this company. I get that I probably should’ve told someone, but I also think I shouldn’t be expected to work in dangerous conditions with no break and no access to AC.
So AITA for going home early without telling my boss?
Edit to add more context: in my contract it does state that I cannot work in conditions about 115 degrees.
Rammsteinfunstein wrote:
YTA.
“I didn’t notify WB because I knew she’d be upset” End of thread. You already admit you’re the AH right there. You’re not wrong for not wanting to stay. But you talk to your boss and worst case leave anyways. But just going is not the right approach.
EfficiencyForsaken96 wrote:
ESH. You don't get to leave your job early without informing supervisors. That is how you get fired and suspended. Instead, you tell them because of the unsafe working conditions you are leaving early for your own health and safety.
Then there is a record of why you left. To be clear, this can still get you fired though. They suck because they don't have a way to accommodate workers in an extreme heat environment, like cooling stations or other ways to manage worker safety.
damnukids wrote:
YTA, you left without telling anyone. You didn't tell them because you knew they'd be mad. I have no problem with you leaving, it was crazy hot and you had no place to cool down, it's a safety issue. But leaving without telling someone seems like a reasonable reason to suspend someone.
MonsteraDeliciosa wrote:
YTA from a nursery professional. You MUST communicate with your bosses, even if you want to avoid the uncomfortable-ness of getting told off. You should have gone to the boss and said that you were literally feeling the heat and needed a break from that space. WE GET IT, and won’t risk your actual life if we know that a problem exists.
I’ve gotten heat exhaustion working in hoops and greenhouses, and eventually learned that it was better to ask for an alternative task to fill the rest of my time.
The kicker here is that dealing with any kind of perishable crop (from petunias to chickens) doesn’t stop just because someone doesn’t feel well. If you just flip out and disappear, nobody knows that they need to make up for your absence. You could kill an entire crop by opting out of communication.
Squirrelcat88 wrote:
Fellow horticulture person here. YTA for leaving without telling her - but it would have been ridiculous to stay. It’s not just the temperature inside the poly house, it’s the humidity. I would have either called her and told her I was leaving, or if I had a vehicle there, I might have gone and sat in that with the air conditioning running for a while.
UPDATE: I am cleared of all trouble by HR and my boss (who was not happy to be called into an emergency zoom meeting). I sent an email and image of the thermo and was swiftly contacted by HR for a meeting as my contract had not been upheld by WB (mainly the temp part).
I am now under the watch of a different manager who is closer to where I am working and I will have 1 other employee with me until the end of next week when my boss returns. Thanks for all the comments you guys left. A lot of them helped open my eyes to the fact I truly walked out on my job. I hadn't thought about that before but the comments really brought it to the forefront of my mind.