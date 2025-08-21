'AITA for leaving work an hour and a half late and not informing my husband?'

A couple days ago I left work an hour and a half late. Due to the nature of my work, I am not able to have my cellphone on me and I am not able to leave without someone replacing me. My replacement was late due to a personal emergency. So I was not able to let him know I’d be late. Once I was able to use my phone, I let him know what happened, apologized, and told him I’d be home soon.
When I was finally home, he was being short with me for the rest of the night. After the kids went to bed, I told him he needs to talk. I knew it was about me getting home late, and I apologized again and told him I would have warned him if I was able to.
He told me I should have left at my scheduled time no matter what. He had plans with people and had to miss them because I was late and he was home with the kids. He said it’s also not the first time, which is true, it’s happened a few times over the last couple years, but never this long.
He said in the future, I need to leave on time or text him and ask if I am able to stay late. AITA for leaving work and not warning my husband?
celoplyr said:
NAH except your boss. Your replacement is allowed to have a family emergency. You should be able to stay. Your husband should be able to get a heads up and be allowed to discuss with you whether this would impact plans. However, when your boss/work won’t give you any options to have that discussion, that’s a problem.
ptheresadactyl said:
I already know what kind of job you have. Scrub in/scrub out sterile site, yeah? NTA because I'm certain your husband knows you have no way to contact him, and he's being mad and petty. His feelings aren't invalid, I'd be upset, too. But sometimes life just does that and he needs to stop holding a grudge about circumstances out of your control.
That said, you should talk to your work about creating a policy where, in similar circumstances, a supervisor or colleague contacts employees spouses when they are stuck for longer that 15 to 30 mins.
Swirlyflurry said:
NTA. Your husband needs to accept that you can’t have your phone on you. You won’t always be able to give him a heads up. And yeah, it sucks when that means he has to cancel his own plans because you aren’t home in time to watch over the kids. But that’s life. Sometimes things come up.
My husband’s job and mine (back when I could work) were both like this: we couldn’t have our phones on us, and we couldn’t leave just because “oh this is my quitting time.” If there’s more work to get done, if things run long, if something happens that requires us to be there - then we don’t just head home.
We both understand that we can’t always get in touch with the other, so we need to be able to be independent adults. Your husband needs to learn this. He needs to be able to be an independent adult for the couple of hours every once in a while that you get held up at work.
Choice-Original9157 said:
JFC...do you people have a comprehension problem. It takes 45 to 60 minutes to go through the cleansing to leave and come back. No cell phones, landlines or computers in there to use. She is NTA but her husband is a whiny baby. Things happen. Part of her job and he knows it.
Just_River_7502 said:
Did you know your husband had plans after work? If yes I think YTA for not finding some way to get in touch and tell him you’d be later than planned. There must be some kind of emergency system in place to contact people which you could use?
SnooCauliflowers9981 said:
ESH - Someone (you or your boss) should have had some way of contacting your husband, to let him know when you'll be late. If that's not an option, and working late to cover for a co-worker is a frequent issue, maybe you need to talk to your boss about your schedule, or look for a different job.
Your husband kinda sucks for poor communication/passive-aggression, and for being so childish about having to be a good partner, and watch the kids while you are working to earn money to help pay the bills. What's really concerning, though, is the fact that his concern was about his plans, and not whether something may have happened to you.
Sounds like you both need to work on communication, and figuring out how to handle things if/when someone has to work late. It would be interesting to know what, exactly, you do, though - that you are not allowed to have access to your cellphone, or another phone. It would also be interesting to know what your husbands' "plans" were, that watching his own kids was such an inconvenience.
JeepersCreepers74 said:
Unpopular, but YTA. I get that these are the rules of your job, but as your coworker demonstrated, emergencies happen. Next time you are asked to stay late and cover, the answer should be "only if you can cover for me for 10 minutes while I step out to my car and call my husband."
There are ways to grant exceptions to the rules without sacrificing safety or security at work. If there are not, then your job is not really conducive to having a spouse and a family. I would go batty if I were your husband, waiting for you to show at home and eventually cancelling my own plans when you didn't, not knowing if you were stuck at work again or stuck in the trunk of some creep's car.
Suspicious_Lie651 said:
NTA - it’s just not that big a deal for him to be whining about. A few times in multiple years, it’s simply not that serious at all. What happened if there was traffic. Would he complain you were 30 mins late? I apologize for that last comment but I just don’t see why he’s pulling this so out of proportion.
Someone said I should add this and it’s come up a lot. I work in a sterile environment. It takes 45-60 minutes to get prepped to go inside. We also cannot have cell phones due to contamination concerns. We do not have tablets, landlines, or computer either. Communication to the non-sterile environment happens through a walkie talkie.
I cannot quickly leave to send a text. It will take 45-60 minutes for me to leave, send the text, go back in. I’d have to change into a new pair of scrubs and go through the process of washing and gowning up again, and that takes a very long time. Longer if there is someone in front of me. It’s one person at a time.
With my job, if I am not there, work stops. I monitor to ensure everything stays sterile. If I am not there, they cannot continue to the next step. I can only leave if I have backup and that day I did not or it’s a true emergency. If I leave to send a text, I will be reprimanded and maybe fired eventually.
He also recently had to change his phone number and I haven’t memorized it. I now realize his old number is my emergency contact, so I will update that and this won’t be an issue in the future.