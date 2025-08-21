'AITA for leaving work an hour and a half late and not informing my husband?'

SnooCauliflowers9981 said:

ESH - Someone (you or your boss) should have had some way of contacting your husband, to let him know when you'll be late. If that's not an option, and working late to cover for a co-worker is a frequent issue, maybe you need to talk to your boss about your schedule, or look for a different job.

Your husband kinda sucks for poor communication/passive-aggression, and for being so childish about having to be a good partner, and watch the kids while you are working to earn money to help pay the bills. What's really concerning, though, is the fact that his concern was about his plans, and not whether something may have happened to you.