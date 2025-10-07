"I left my boyfriend with our baby after he told me I'm a bad mom. Am I overreacting?"

My partner (30M) and I (25F) have been together for 4 years and we have a 20-month-old son. I’m a stay-at-home mom but I also have a small creative business for some pocket money.

TW: miscarriage. Three days ago, I had a miscarriage (I didn’t even know I was pregnant). I was in shock, emotional, crying, moody — and I’ve been trying to process that grief while still showing up as a mom and partner.

My boyfriend didn’t comfort me, didn’t ask how I was doing, and basically brushed it off like it wasn’t a big deal. Instead, he’s been giving me the silent treatment and acting hostile, saying he “doesn’t know how to deal with my emotions."