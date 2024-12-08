'AITA for leaving my date 'stranded' after what she accidentally admitted our date?'

A couple of months ago, I matched with Ana on Bumble. I thought we vibed really well, she had a really nice and funny demeanour and we had lots of engaging conversations on FaceTime.
We set up our first dinner date last week. I proposed a really nice restaurant which was sort of far from where we lived, but I really wanted to treat Ana because I thought she was special. Ana asked if I could pick her up and then after the date drop her off at her best friend’s place. I didn’t mind it all. Ana said she had movie night with her best friend.
I picked Ana up and we went to the restaurant. The date went better than expected, we vibed really well. Ana also had drinks since I was the designated driver. However, right at the end of the date, Ana asked if I would drop her off at Josh’s. I was initially confused and then realised Josh was her guy best friend.
Ana instantly realised what she said and it sort of became awkward. Ana apologised and I told Ana there was no reason to apologise. I was just curious about who Josh was so I asked Ana, and Ana said he was her guy best friend, and they occasionally have movie nights.
Ana said she wanted to be honest with me because she really liked me and saw a future with me, and she admitted they sometimes make out during these movie nights but it doesn’t go further than that.
I appreciated Ana’s honesty, but this whole thing felt like a huge gut punch. I was maybe in my feelings but I just couldn’t do it anymore. I told Ana to just ask Josh to pick her up, and I paid for my portion of the dinner and left. Ana looked really sad when I ended the date and left.
I felt sort of guilty about it later and called my sister to ask her if I what I had done was right. My sister said I shouldn’t have left Ana stranded at the restaurant, especially after Ana was really sweet and honest with me.
I told my sister how I could be expected to take Ana for a really fancy dinner, and then drop off her at her guy best friend’s house, where she would then make out with him. I had enough self respect left not to do that. Was I the AH?
I read that and was like yeah this post is 100% fake lol. No girl goes on a dinner date and tells the guys she’s going to go hang out with some other dude who she occasionally makes out with lmao
My guy friend just did this to a woman he took on a date a few weeks ago. Half way in he says “just so you know my fwb is coming into town to spend a week with me but after that we’re done and we can keep dating”
Yeah, and an old girlfriend of mine left my place to go on a date with a guy, but told me she only wanted to be friends with him. I told her he would not be happy about going on a friend date with her, she said it'd be fine, then when she came back to my place later she was all "Err yeah he wasn't happy about the situation".
So yeah people can totally make the wrong decisions and not realise what seems obviously crappy to an outsider.
Well he did say she had a few drinks and let it slip out that’s when she chose to be “honest” about it 🥴
Idk about you guys but I don't make out with my best friends...or regular friends
NTA, she asked you to drop her off at a some guy’s place and that normally they make out. Who says that on a date?? And who even does that...
As someone with a guy best friend, I often come to folks defense when someone mentions that dynamic. I do not make out with my guy best friend though, so, standing down on this one.
They sometimes make out during these movie nights? She is so stupid. She should just be dating the guy friend. NTA
100% Josh doesn't *want* to date her. She's willing to go out and make someone else put in the "work" and then come and just have a physical / cuddling relationship with Josh? If he was into her, they'd be dating. She's an idiot, and OP is NTA.
OP was the wallet and Josh is dessert.
NTA- and this is why, for early dates, everybody should provide their own transportation.
Nothing like taking a girl on a date, she tells you the date was great she likes you. You start to feel like you got lucky on a dating app, then she asks you to drop her off at her friends with benefits guy. NTA