"AITA for leaving my date 'stranded' after what she accidentally admitted our date?"

A couple of months ago, I matched with Ana on Bumble. I thought we vibed really well, she had a really nice and funny demeanour and we had lots of engaging conversations on FaceTime.

We set up our first dinner date last week. I proposed a really nice restaurant which was sort of far from where we lived, but I really wanted to treat Ana because I thought she was special. Ana asked if I could pick her up and then after the date drop her off at her best friend’s place. I didn’t mind it all. Ana said she had movie night with her best friend.