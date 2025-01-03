'AITA for leaving my husband and stepdaughter stranded on Christmas when I found out he gave her my big gift?'

My husband M(41M) is the worst at gift giving. We have been together over 3 years and after the 1st year of not receiving anything for my birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Valentines Mother’s Day was the last straw after being told I wasn’t his mother. I decided to start matching energy.
Father’s Day came and I was gone all day when normally I would have put together a big lunch/ dinner and drive 30/45 minutes to go get his daughter A (now 16) so they could spend the day together. He called me in the afternoon and I was polite but not initiating conversation.
He asked me when I was picking up his daughter and I replied I had plans and wasn’t aware that I was supposed to pick her up since nothing was communicated to me. When he responded with it’s Fathers Day I used his response back You are not my Father.
I had anticipated him getting upset and knew a constructive conversation would not be had so when he started to raise his voice I told him check the table and hung up. I had left a letter to him communicating how much I was hurt about going out of my way for him and to not have any sort of reciprocation.
He called me later and said he would try to be better and work on it. (I ended up going to get his daughter during the week so they could enjoy a dinner together.) Background info- he drives big rig trucks so the vehicle we use for everyday travel is mine.
He’s been better about the gifts, it’s more of go pick something out and I will pay for it which I really don’t mind. He does the same thing with his daughter. I do all the shopping for his family gifts when it comes to birthdays and Holidays.
Cut to a week before Christmas and I wake up to my favorite coffee drink and my husband taking me to out to eat for breakfast followed by a trip to the mall to pick out my Christmas gift. I rarely splurge on myself when it comes to purses and clothes. I have a preteen son from my first marriage so I tend to be more practical on myself and spend on him for his birthday and Christmas.
My stepdaughter however is very materialistic and always is asking for money or something expensive and between her father and his family and her mother and her family and her stepfather she always gets it.
I had been repeatedly saying out loud that I needed a new purse since mine was hanging on by a thread and had decided to invest in a good designer handbag. I started saving money and looking online for my new dream purse. So imagine my surprise and excitement when we get to the department store and I see they have my dream purse in stock.
My husband sort of gave a look when he saw the price and I told him I could contribute and explained how I had been saving so I could save enough to get this purse that I had been dreaming about for months.
He shook his head and said I deserved it and he would get it for me but also gave me the expectation that since he was getting me this he really couldn’t afford to get me anything else. I screamed with delight and told him that was ok I didn’t need anything else.
With that taken care of my husband asked me if it was ok to go get his daughter and take her Christmas shopping. I had tons to do at home in preparation for the holiday so this worked out so I could have the house empty to get what I needed done.
I was reaching to get my new purse when we arrived home and he said for me to leave it because he had another gift he had previously purchased for me that he was going to put inside the purse for me to open on Christmas.
I was on cloud nine so I kissed him and left my bag and went inside. I was still busy cleaning and decorating when he got home later that night and the rest of the days before Christmas were all a blur with me trying to get my house ready for the Holiday.
I hosted Christmas Eve at my house with my family and Christmas Day I slept in tired from the night before and woke up with enough time to brush my teeth before we headed out to go get his daughter then drive to spend the day at his mothers house. I fell asleep on the drive and woke up after his daughter was picked up and we were already in route to his moms.
I turned around to greet his daughter and that’s when I saw her rummaging and holding my new purse!!! Where did you get that purse? I asked her and the car fell completely silent. I looked at my husband and he stayed silent with both hands on the wheel looking straight ahead. I asked her again this time in a louder more stern tone. She looked down and quietly mumbled “my dad gave it to me.”
YOU WHAT!!! I screamed!!!!! How would you think it was ok to give her my new purse!!!! He told me to calm down and I cut him off and screamed No and then turned back to his daughter and told her that her father had no right to give her my purse and that she needed to give it back to which she refused. I could feel my anger raging then subsiding to a feeling of sadness and complete defeat.
I put my coat over my head and leaned against the window trying to cover my face and mouth as tears started running down my cheeks. My husband pulled over at the next gas station and his daughter bolted out taking the purse with her. He tried to comfort me to which I slapped his hand away and told him not to touch me and gave him a look of disgust.
He informed me that after he dropped me off that day he picked up his daughter took her shopping and on the way taking her home she noticed the bag and saw the purse. She begged and pleaded with him to please let her have it.
She reminded him about all the times he never got her a gift and how giving her this purse would make up for it and that played on his heart and he finally caved and gave her my purse. He tried to say he was going to make it up to me and I asked him how knowing it was impossible. He already spent his money and made it clear that he wasn’t going to have money to buy me anything else.
I couldn’t help but get upset as I tried to get him to understand how hurt I felt and how it’s not like she was suffering with her getting to open presents from her mother and stepfather plus gifts from their family along with the gifts she was going to get from his family and that he already spent money on her for her Christmas presents and that was my one gift.
I know Christmas is not about getting presents but I was extremely upset that my husband could be so thoughtless and not consider the amount of pain this was going to cause me. His phone rang and it was his daughter calling from inside asking him to come inside because she needed money to buy something.
As he was walking into the store I looked back and tears began to fill my eyes as I saw all the gifts I picked out for his family with care. Something came over me and i stopped crying and got out and got in the drivers seat and wiped my face and peeled out of the gas station parking lot leaving my husband and stepdaughter behind.
I turned my phone off and drove back to town and spent the day with my family at my cousins house and stayed with them not returning any of my husbands phone calls and not returning home until late following day.
The only phone call I did return was the one from my stepdaughter’s mother to set her straight after she left me a hateful message about leaving her daughter stranded because I was jealous her father bought her a new purse. I told her she had been told a lie and informed her of the truth.
That in fact her father did not buy her a new purse he bought me a new purse and she played on her father’s emotions after he had already bought her expensive items from her Christmas list to guilt him to giving her my purse. She apologized and tried to come up with a solution to which I replied for her not to bother. The damage has been done.
I found out through my SIL that my husband’s brother went to go get them and the story came out later that evening. His mother is on his side while his brother & SIL and other aunts and uncles sided with me and got onto his daughter. I have not spoken to his daughter since Christmas and things are unsettling at home.
I have become more distant from my husband and when I make dinner I don’t serve him a plate, I serve only my son and myself and I only engage in conversation with my son. He’s tried to reach for me at night when we are in bed and I always end up crying. I am not angry or mad I just feel nothingness.
He’s back on the road and I do miss him but I can’t shake the feeling of how he let me down and I cannot hide my looks of disappointment. Looking to see what others have to say about the situation.
Imagine begging for scraps from this useless dude. You had to BEG for him to acknowledge you, do the bare minimum and get you a gift. That he readily gave to his daughter. Did he end up getting you anything after? Probably not. This year I hope you find the dignity to stop begging for your husband to give a s&%^.
The way he has continually ignored you on all major events and milestones, and then gave away your first actual gift (that you had to choose and partially pay for), is appalling. NTA Does he even want a wife? He doesn't sound like he cares for you at all.
Yep. My recent ex ruined my birthday by being an a%$^ole and didn't get me anything because he "didn't have time." So when he was expecting his usual ultra fancy cakes and special day trip, he slowly got to realize there was nothing. Just another day. I told him I was gonna get him a cake but didn't have time.
He uses OP as an unpaid Uber driver for his daughter. OP, have respect for yourself and dump this man. I’d pry the purse out of the daughter’s hands as you’re leaving. They don’t deserve you. Time to divorce, this won’t get better. And return any presents you purchased for him.