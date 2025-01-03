'AITA for leaving my husband and stepdaughter stranded on Christmas when I found out he gave her my big gift?'

I put my coat over my head and leaned against the window trying to cover my face and mouth as tears started running down my cheeks. My husband pulled over at the next gas station and his daughter bolted out taking the purse with her. He tried to comfort me to which I slapped his hand away and told him not to touch me and gave him a look of disgust.

He informed me that after he dropped me off that day he picked up his daughter took her shopping and on the way taking her home she noticed the bag and saw the purse. She begged and pleaded with him to please let her have it.