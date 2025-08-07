'WIBTA if I left my long distance fiancée after finding out the size of her chest cosmetic surgery?'

"WIBTA if I left my long distance fiancée after finding out the size of her chest enlargement cosmetic surgery in-person?"

The title makes me sound shallow, but I have to elaborate. I 30M have been seeing Eliza 31F for two years and we got engaged a year ago before I moved away for a year long job assignment. I fly back every couple couple of weeks for a week at at time. Sometimes more, sometimes less.

Eliza and I had some shared goals and one of them was saving up to purchase a house which is why this job assignment was a good gig for me, it put me at about 50% of the way of my $50,000 goal towards the down payment.

Three months ago, Eliza said she was going into surgery to get some cosmetic work done. I knew she was always a little insecure about her chest and wanted some work done, but I wasn't aware she was doing it so soon.