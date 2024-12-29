'AITA for leaving my partner at home because his OCD made me late to a dinner party?'

I ended up being five minutes late and told my coworkers that traffic was bad. No one seemed to care, but my partner is still mad at me two weeks later. He says I was insensitive and should have waited for him, but I feel like I couldn’t risk being even later for something so significant to my career.

I don’t want to be unsupportive, but his OCD has been affecting both of us, and he refuses to get help. Am I the a^%&ole for leaving him at home?

EDIT: I wanted to add that, during his checks, I cannot talk. Otherwise we has to start his checks all over.