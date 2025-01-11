'AITA for leaving my sister’s wedding early and causing a 'scene'?'

Ok so, my sister (32F) got married last weekend, and it was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, but now I’m (28F) being called “selfish” and “immature” by half my family. I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here or not. 😩
For context, my sister and I have never been super close. She’s always been the “golden child” and I’m like… the “leftover kid” or whatever. Our parents made it pretty obvious growing up. But still, I tried to be supportive and help with the wedding when she asked me to be a bridesmaid.
Fast forward to the wedding day, and everything starts off fine. I’m in my dress, hair done, smiling for pics. You know, all the bridesmaid duties. But then, during the reception, my sister gives this long speech thanking everyone who helped her “special day” happen. She thanked our parents, her in-laws, her husband (obvs), the other bridesmaids… but not me.
She literally skipped my name while thanking the bridal party, even though I spent HOURS helping her with stuff like centerpieces and last-minute errands. Everyone noticed, including my boyfriend, who leaned over and whispered, “Did she just skip you?” I brushed it off and thought, maybe it was a mistake.
But then. THEN. Her maid of honor (her bestie since college) goes up for a speech and jokes about how she’s “basically the sister [my sister] never had.” 🤯 Like WHAT. Everyone laughs and claps, and I’m sitting there like, “Cool, I guess I don’t exist.”
At this point, I’m feeling super embarrassed and hurt. I try to stay calm, but when my boyfriend suggests we just leave, I agree. I didn’t want to cry at the table and make it even weirder. So we left quietly.
Apparently, people noticed I was gone because the next day, my sister texts me saying I “ruined her wedding” by “storming off.” I told her I didn’t storm off, I just felt unappreciated and needed space.
She doubled down, saying the day “wasn’t about me” and I’m “selfish for making it a big deal.” Now my mom and some aunts are siding with her, saying I was “disrespectful.” But my boyfriend and a few friends are on my side, saying I was treated unfairly. So, AITA for leaving my sister’s wedding early?
What are the chances that OP’s absence was only noticed by very few people (likely parents and sister), but sister is blowing it out of proportion? … especially given how quick mom and aunts are on sister’s side?
I really doubt the celebrations stopped nor were people searching for OP… because no one bothered to call or text OP that night.
ETA: NTA u/Rare-Layer8227 if it brings you any consolation, you will live rent free in your sister’s head anytime she thinks of her wedding for pulling that boss move.
Took me years to realize how my sister would put me in exactly the same positions.. we don't talk unless it's necessary.
She set it up so you either had to sit there and be insulted and belittled or she could abuse you for leaving… either way she wins… cut her out completely and anyone else who thinks they way you were treated is ok..
YTA. You couldn't get through someone else's wedding without making it about you?
ESH. Unclear if it was intentionally or not, but, either way, it was a^%ho#eish of her to not mention you. It was a&*ho#eish of you, especially as a member of the bridal party, to up and leave early.
This is another insane post where you definitely seem to be a problem, which makes your narration unreliable. You thought you were being slighted by vows, babe. Definitely the asshole.