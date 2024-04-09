Wife laughs at husband for being overprotective of 12yo daughter in all-boys club. AITA?

Jocelyn-1973

So on the one hand, of course, 'not all men!' And on the other hand... 'you don't understand what's like for hormonal boys being this age.' I don't know, let's raise our boys to behave, instead of raising our girls to stay inside and wear a burka. Boys need to be exposed to women existing and girls need to exist. NTA.

CakeEatingRabbit

NTA. Of course laughing wasn't the best reaction because he was very serious about it. But if he was serious, what did he think would happen? In all seriousness, what did he think would these boys, who did nothing so far, do on a public meet up? Yes, one should be save. But these boys did nothing so far and stepdaughter was brought by an adult op.