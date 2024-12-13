'AITA for refusing to lend my sister money for her sick kid (or so she claims)?' UPDATED

I felt hurt and invalidated, so I told her that 1) it’s not my fault she decided to have kids and has to spend extra on them, and 2) her problems aren’t the only ones that matter and the world doesn't revolve around her. Long story short, there was a lot of yelling, and she would up calling me an asshole and hanging up on me.

Two weeks later, she asked me AGAIN to borrow money, saying she thinks her daughter’s sick and she can’t afford to take her to the doctor. I frankly feel like that was a load of bs, and when I said no, she started guilt tripping me and said that I'm hurting a baby if I don't lend her money. I still refused and once again, she hung up on me.