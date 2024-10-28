"AITA for letting my kids loot my brother's house to prove my point?"

My brother and his family came for a visit last month. My kids and I play with lego and we have fun leaving little dioramas around my house. Just silly stuff like a fight between Ironman and Darth Vader on the loot llama. It's just our way of leaving Easter eggs around the house.

My nephew really liked them and decided to take a few home. When we noticed they were missing I asked my brother to bring them back. He said that it was just kids being kids and that he would them back the next time we saw each other.

I saw him for coffee and I reminded him beforehand that I wanted all our stuff back. He "forgot" to bring the "toys". Okay. Game on.