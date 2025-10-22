'AITA if I let my stealing boyfriend live on the streets?'

If I let him stay with me again it will be for an undetermined amount of time as he is very bad at life and I would have to be basically either doing all the housing search by my self or be behind his back every day telling him to call here, send a letter there, etc, etc and it still would probably take several months at least to find him a place.

To add to this, while I do believe that if we stay together he will reimburse what he owes me when he gets a chance because he doesn't want to lose me, I'm worried that if I break up with him he would not care enough to not steal again from me, maybe before leaving when I finally find him an apartment.