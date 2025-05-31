'AITA for letting my boyfriend insult my mom and my sister on my sisters wedding day?'

When my boyfriend and I arrived at the venue I could already notice my mom giving me weird looks, which I was used to. She was one of these people who just keeps looking at you weirdly so you’re aware that she a problem with something you’re doing.

After the ceremony, my mom pulled me to side and told me that I “could have worn a different dress” I asked her what was wrong with the one I had on. She said that it wasn’t flattering for someone of my “looks”.

For context I am on the chubbier side, especially compared to my mom and my sister who are very thin. My mom went on to say that everyone was probably thinking the same as her and she left.