'AITA for not letting my brother and his girlfriend have the bedroom?'

NTA. The room is just as much yours as it is his, and he doesn't get to tell you every weekend to sleep somewhere else so he can have "privacy". If he wants privacy with her, they need to find somewhere else to be.

Also there is an unwritten rule somewhere that people sharing a room with another person should not have overnight guests in said room.

With your ages, it would be healthiest to find your way toward separate rooms however possible.

pla90 writes:

NTA. your brother is so greedy. the fact that they've been doing that for over a year, what else does he want? he could sleep at his gfs too, you're not obligated to tolerate him bringing her over all the fg time.