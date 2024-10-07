"AITA for letting my daughter attend a Halloween party her stepsister is being excluded from?"

My ex-wife and I share two kids. Our daughter is 15 and our son is 13. We divorced 11 years ago and we share custody of the kids (50/50). My ex is remarried and she has a stepdaughter in her home the same age as our daughter. My ex and her husband have tried to make the kids close, but especially the two girls because they're the same age.

This has not worked. I know from my kids time with me that they have zero closeness to her and my daughter in particular doesn't like her stepsister. From speaking to my ex about issues in the past, I know her stepdaughter has trouble with other kids liking her and she gets excluded by them more frequently than she's included by others.