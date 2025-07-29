'AITA for letting my daughter flaunt her expensive items?' 'We are EXTREMELY proud.'

Danica apologized politely, saying that she didn't mean to flaunt her things, but I could tell that she was upset and embarrassed. My husband stood up and shot back, saying that Danica shouldn't have to apologize for her own hard work.

I also pointed out that Danica has been financially independent since she was 15 and that we've always done our best not to spoil her. Sister in Law then proceeded to tell us that we weren't teaching her how to manage her finances correctly and that all this money had turned her into a little "brat."

Danica excused herself to the bathroom and texted that she had gone back to the hotel. We had a tense back and forth for the rest of the dinner, and we came back to finding Danica crying in her hotel room.