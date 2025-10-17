"AITA for letting my daughter stay with me after she found out that her mom lied?"

My ex and I have a 12 year old daughter, Olivia, with autism level 2. My ex has primary custody and I have Olivia on Wednesdays and every other weekend. A few months ago my ex told me she was feeling a little burnt out so she wanted us to keep Olivia from Wednesday to Sunday so she could go on a trip with some friends. Olivia is very attached to her mom, so my ex told Olivia that it was a work trip and she had to go.

Last week one of my ex’s friends was at the house with my ex and Olivia and their vacation somehow came up. Olivia figured out that the vacation was the “work trip” that her mom told her about and freaked out because her mom lied to her and her mom doesn’t lie.