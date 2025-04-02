'AITA for letting my grandparents throw my dead dad in my mom's face?'

She told me me and my sister (19f) will get most of it and why would I hate my younger siblings getting something. I said they're not dad's kids and why would anyone think it was normal. She told me I was overreacting and she said they're stuff anyone could own.

I said it wasn't the point. Those were dad's things. I said dad didn't know them and did she ever think it would feel gross to give the kids who only exist or exist in our lives because he's gone some of his stuff.

She told me to never speak like that and I told her it's true. Two of them wouldn't be born and one would be a stranger still if dad hadn't died. My mom punished me for saying that.