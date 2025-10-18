'AITA for letting my husband raise another man's kids for 12 years because he was the better provider?'

My husband raised my affair partner's twins for 12 years and I only told him the truth after he found the DNA test results I'd hidden in my closet. I got pregnant during a rough patch in our marriage.

My husband was working constantly and we barely talked anymore. I met someone at work who actually listened to me. Things happened. I found out I was pregnant with twins and I panicked.

My husband and I had been trying for kids for years. Nothing worked. Then suddenly I'm pregnant and he's over the moon. He cried when I told him. He held me and said it was a miracle.

I couldn't tell him. I just couldn't.