Man sues ex-wife for full custody after 'letting' child get hurt exploring old mine. AITA?

"AITA for 'letting' my kid get hurt on an adventure and now my ex wants full custody?"

So, my kids and I went on a little adventure. Just a drive down some dirt roads, exploring, making memories. At one point, I spotted an old mine up on a hill—rusty equipment, history frozen in time.

It looked cool, so we parked and started climbing up to check it out. We couldn’t get inside, but it was still worth the trip. The kids were having fun, and I thought it was one of those little moments they’d look back on fondly. And then, the way back down.

I told my five-year-old not to run. I warned him. But, being five, he took off anyway. And, of course, he slipped, loose rocks, bad footing, the whole thing. He scraped up his hands and knees pretty badly… and then, to make things even worse, he landed in a cactus.