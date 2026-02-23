'AITA for letting my mother throw a tantrum and uninvite herself to my wedding?'

Radio silence up till Christmas, where I communicate in advance to the broader family that I won't be in attendance this year. I say that unless my mother is prepared to apologize for her abusive messages and attitude, I'm not showing up for Christmas because I'm not going into that environment where it will be like a powder keg and guarantee fights at Christmas. All accepted, and I think it's fine.

2 days later, I'm over at my in laws, and I get a wall of text from my mother, telling me what a horrible son I am, that neither me nor my fiancé care about her or the family, and that not showing up for Christmas really shows how little we care about her.