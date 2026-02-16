'AITA for letting my boyfriend eat gluten-free pasta without telling him it was gluten-free?'

So I keep gluten free pasta in my pantry. My best friend has celiac and shes over at my place a lot so I always have stuff she can eat. Honestly some of the gluten free stuff is fine and I eat it on my own sometimes because I don't really care that much about the difference.
The other night my boyfriend was at my place and wanted to make dinner. He said he was going to cook some pasta. I said go for it theres a box in the pantry. He grabbed it cooked it made a sauce and everything. We ate it. It was good. Normal evening.
After dinner he's cleaning up and picks up the box to throw it away and sees that it says gluten free on the front. And he just stops. Looks at me and goes did you know this was gluten free.
I said yeah thats what I had in the pantry. He got genuinely upset. Said I should have told him before he cooked it. I said it was literally written on the box that he picked up and opened and poured into the pot himself. He said he didn't look at it closely and that I knew what was in my own pantry and should have warned him.
Warned him.
About pasta.
He said it was basically food tampering. He actually used that phrase. I thought he was joking and I laughed and that made it worse. He said Im not taking his feelings seriously and that he has a right to know what he's putting in his body.
Which like yes obviously but its pasta. Its not an allergen for him. He's not gluten intolerant. He just doesn't like the idea of eating gluten free food because he thinks its weird health nut stuff.
He left that night kind of cold and has been weird about it since. I keep going over it in my head and I cant find the part where I did something wrong. He grabbed it himself. He opened it himself. He cooked it himself.
The label was right there. But now I feel like Im being gaslit into thinking I owe him an apology for not narrating the contents of my pantry before he cooked dinner.
AITA?
You need a smarter boyfriend. NTA.
My instant reaction as well. This guy is a dumb. He's a dumb. This man is dumb.
He cooked it himself from a labeled box and is calling it food tampering I am begging this man to google what that word actually means.
Its gluten-free not poison. What a baby.
Gluten-free products are packaged with that information front and center. If he missed it, that’s on him. Do you know what’s on you? The decision to stay in a relationship with someone who thinks like this idiot.
Your boyfriend isn’t very smart. Do yourself a favor and get out before you have to be involved in any more idiotic arguments.
Tell him that since he ate the gluten free pasta, he will become a transgender femboy, and he's powerless to stop it. He sounds insecure enough to freak out at the idea.
This is a glimpse of what your life will be if you stay with him. He’s stupid. Find a bf who’s not stupid and looking for reasons to be in a snit. My husband is not vegetarian and has no interest in being vegetarian.
I make tacos with vegetarian crumbles and have done it that way for years. He eats them without complaint because they taste good. He’s never been “cold” or “weird” because I use a meatless product once in a while.
NTA, except for dating an idiot. A complete idiot. You do not owe him an apology because he can't read. You do not owe him an apology for having gluten-free pasta and not announcing it like it's toxic waste. Gluten-free pasta isn't made from fake ingredients. It's made from alternative grains and similar foods. He hasn't poisoned himself.
Next time you see him eat anything without wheat, like steak, fruit, chips, rice, yell at him to stop and "warn" him that it's gluten free and you didn't want him to get sick.
I’m guessing by food tampering he means processed, more so than regular pasta. If he’s that concerned about eating only healthy food, he should be growing his own organic wheat and grinding it with the bran and wheat germ.
It is not food tampering when he quite literally had the sealed box in his hands, opened it himself, cooked it himself, maybe even checked the directions on the box to cook it...
He had many opportunities to check the package with the words gluten free front and center or, if he was truly concerned about ingredients or macros, checked the ingredients list and nutriention facts... You know, all the things those of us with food allergies have to do and you've kindly had allergen free food for your friend who does have a food intolerance...
Is he a gym-bro or something? Some of those types are really special about their protein and carbs and such, and they get all count the grams about their food intake. That's the only reason I can see here.. and still not a valid reason to get angry at you.. especially since he held the f&ing box himself.
Obviously he's not the man for you. Probably doesn't even believe that food allergies are a thing. RIP your celiac friends. Probably hasn't been vaccinated for measles either.
I feel this guy juat showed his closed mindedness. He's doing you a favor by waving a weird red flag early. Take it for what it is... a chance to bail.