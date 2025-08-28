'AITA for letting my brother call me 'dad' and refusing to tell him the ugly truth?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for letting my brother call me 'dad' and refusing to tell him the ugly truth?"

I'm well aware that this story sounds extremely hard to believe. Sorry, but this story is 100% true and it is a hot topic of discussion in my family at the moment. I was born when my parents were both 19, and my only other brother (let's call him Josh) was born when they were 42.

They divorced shortly after Josh was introduced to the world (he was 4 months old at the time), and they both wanted nothing to do with the child.

At the time, I was 23 and I was living alone with my then-girlfriend who was 21 (now my wife), and I done my best to convince at least ONE of them to take care of young Josh for his sake and the family's sake, but they refused adamantly and said that I should be taking custody of him instead.