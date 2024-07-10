'AITA for letting my family meet my baby without my wife’s permission?' 'Her family has been harassing me.'

"AITA for letting my family meet my baby without my wife’s permission?"

Been with my wife Mary for 3 years and we welcomed our first boy 3 months ago. My wife has always been close to my family and they get along pretty well. When she got pregnant everyone was excited especially my parents since this would be their first grandchild.

They were very involved (with boundaries of course) and my parents were the ones that actually helped making the pregnancy a bit easier. (Helping with groceries, bought a lot of baby stuff and so on)

When she was due to give birth my mom gave her this beautiful knitted shawl for our son, each square had a different design each with its own meaning it was really beautiful. After labor and birth we had already gave our rules to all the family; we wanted a month just us and the baby. And they all respected it.