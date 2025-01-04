'AITA for letting my family think my husband and I are poor?'

When she tried to get her hands on mine, she initially told our dad that I said it was okay because it was being held for me in an account of my father's as I didn't want to be tempted.

He told her he needed to hear it straight from me, and when I told him I had no idea what he was talking about and that I was obviously not okay with it - she made it seem like I'd told her it was fine (no) and that she had been counting on that, that I'd basically screwed her over by "going back" on that.