'AITA for letting my fiancé and stepson move far away from stepson's mom to move in with me?'

One month later, OP shared this update:

I don't have a big update. I just wanted to say thanks to everyone for their words. Many of you were incredibly comforting and brought up valid points. TL;DR: Fiance's ex got a cease and desist letter today. My mom apologized. More back story about circumstances.

My only real updates are that my fiance's (we'll call him Nathan) ex (we'll call her Judy) has received a cease and desist letter from my fiance's lawyer this afternoon. Judy is only to contact Nathan on their co-parenting app for any issues she may have related to co-parenting and my stepson is available for her to contact.