'AITA for letting my fiancé and stepson move far away from stepson's mom to move in with me?'

I (42f) met my fiance (42m) a year after my late husband died in a motorcycle accident 6 years ago. We met through a work partnership and live in different states. We're about 12 hours apart if we drove. Sometimes we take short commuter flights to maximize our time together (we both live near airports).
Our relationship has been mostly long distance but we see each other at least once per month and text and talk constantly if we're not at work or doing things with friends. My fiance has been an amazing partner and I feel lucky I was able to find love again after tragedy.
My fiancee has a son (16m) from a previous relationship. He broke up with my stepson's mother when his son was 9. I think he's great. He's been supportive of our relationship and he's very close with his dad. The biggest issue has been his mom.
His mom is....how can I put this nicely? Bitter. She and my fiancee have been in and out of court for the last few years. My stepson doesn't get along with his mother. The few times I've met her have been unpleasant due to her hostility towards me. My fiance's mother says she was only after his money but it's not really my business.
A few years back she tried to harass me on social media telling me that I should step aside so my stepson's parents can be together. She also tried to tell me that he would never marry me just as he never married her. When we got engaged last year, she became enraged and tried to get full custody of my stepson.
It backfired because my stepson didn't want to live with her and filed with his guardian ad litem to have her custody reduced which was granted. Since then, he has opted to only visit her for a few hours one Saturday a month.
If she brings up his dad, he leaves. He's required to answer her phone calls but if she tries to guilt or argue with him, he hangs up. I stay out of all of it as much as I can. It's between my fiance, my stepson, and his ex. I just try to show love and be supportive of my fiance and stepson.
The issue is my fiance got a long awaited transfer that will allow him to live with me. My fiance offered my stepson to live with his mom or my fiance's sister if he wanted to stay at the same school and stay with his friends.
My stepson opted to move and live with us. He said he can FaceTime his friends and there's a really good STEM school that's willing to take him mid school year where I live. The plan for them is to move in the last two weeks of December.
My stepson's mom has tried to fight him moving in with us. She's accused my fiance of alienating him against her. My fiancee has documented every interaction and every encouragement he's given to try and help his son mend things with his mother. The judge signed off on him moving out of state into my home.
This has set off another wave of harassment from his ex towards me. She's sent me messages from various accounts on social media telling me I've ruined her family and that if I really loved my stepson, I'd move closer to them so they can co-parent. I complained to my mom but she actually sided with my fiance's ex saying she has every right to be upset as her son is moving away.
My mom suggested that maybe I should consider a temporary living situation closer to them so as not to disrupt my stepson's routine and to help my fiancee repair his relationship with his mother. I have never had any real desire to move as I was born and raised in this town and I love it. I also have no desire to give up my home.
So I have to ask if AITAH for not considering moving closer to them given the circumstances?
Joocifer said:
NTA. Sounds like the boy’s mom is mad at you for the bridges she has burned. You have not forced anyone’s hand at any stage in this, and shouldn’t be carrying the guilt as if you did.
As someone with a narcissistic parent, she will never change. It will also NEVER be her fault in her eyes. Your fiancé and his son made this decision as a unit, and seem to have done so willingly. Be happy at this new stage of life, and let those who chose misery live in it alone.
OceanBreeze_123 said:
He's 16 & sees mom only once a month for a few hours. The parenting ship has sailed. It would be insane to stay there at his age when he only sees a few hours once a month to begin with?!
What's with your mom OP that she thinks fiancé should be magically suddenly fixing son & mom's relationship? Again, at 16?? After years co-parenting? She thinks dad can suddenly bring them together? Your mom's delusional. Also her priorities should be you, fiancé & future stepson. Not his ex!
NTA and that the son wants to move is huge. Best of luck OP!
PerspectiveKookie16 said:
The important fact is the 17 yo chose to move even though he was given the option to stay with her or with his aunt. He filed for reducing custody time with the GAL and he leaves or hangs up when she gets out of pocket. Remarkable maturity in a difficult situation - especially for one so young.
He has regular phone contact with her and the move away was approved by the court. Are there any requirements for him to visit/spend holidays or breaks with her? NTA.
I don't have a big update. I just wanted to say thanks to everyone for their words. Many of you were incredibly comforting and brought up valid points.
TL;DR: Fiance's ex got a cease and desist letter today. My mom apologized. More back story about circumstances.
My only real updates are that my fiance's (we'll call him Nathan) ex (we'll call her Judy) has received a cease and desist letter from my fiance's lawyer this afternoon. Judy is only to contact Nathan on their co-parenting app for any issues she may have related to co-parenting and my stepson is available for her to contact.
Judy is not to contact me under any circumstances or a restraining order will be filed. I have not heard from her since Sunday. My mom and I talked it out. I let her know that I was a bit disappointed that she had so much empathy for my ex's fiance and none for me. She admitted she does not really care for my fiance and has thought for a long time that he was leading me on.
She also is suspicious of the custody battle and worries about me being put in the drama. However, she did apologize to me for not being more supportive. She did say it's my life and she doesn't have to agree with everyone decision I make. She said even if she is not my fiance's biggest fan, she will remain respectful for my sake.
Since I'm here I will answer some common questions. When I wrote my original post, I was upset and it was a kind of stream of consciousness so I wasn't clear on certain details. I figured I could take a moment to paint a clearer picture.
1.) My fiance's mother (we'll call her Amelia) is a wonderful woman to me but she did not like my fiance's ex at all. She and I have a wonderful relationship. She loves her grandson and that's the only reason she is civil towards the ex. But Amelia has a lot of suspicions about Judy's behavior.
She strongly believes that Judy was after his money and that she got pregnant to trap my Nathan. I don't really believe that's true but it's what she believes. I do know Judy and Amelia clashed on several occasions over various things including parenting.
2.) My stepson (we'll call him Elijah) is very excited to transfer to the STEM school. Elijah attends a private school in his area that specializes in science and tech. He is very into computer programming and already knows four different programming languages. I'm a website UX designer so I've taught him what I know as well.
The STEM school in my area is one of the best in the region and possibly the country and that is the main reason why he wants to live here with me. The school doesn't typically take students mid-year but they made an exception for Elijah. If he wanted to stay he'd have had other options. He's very mature for his age.
3.) To end the court battles between his parents, Elijah's been considered responsible enough to make his own decisions regarding where he lives but he still has to live with a parent or legal guardian until he's 18. It's not quite emancipation but he has considered doing that if his mom continues to make trouble. He still continues to live with his dad but he can see and do as he wishes and the court won't really intervene.
Basically, it was to prevent Judy from weaponizing the courts and trying to scream about parental alienation. That's about all I know and understand and I'm sure it's not the full story. Like I said, I try to stay out of it while being loving and supportive. He's a little old for me to mother but I want him to know that I'm there for him.
1.) Someone brought up a valid point. Nathan and I are not married yet. We're getting married in June of next year. I call Elijah my stepson because he tells people I'm his stepmom but nothing is official as of yet. I realized that maybe we should take care in using those labels as it could cause issues since nothing is official yet.
Either way, Elijah is happy for us. If he hadn't been, I don't think I'd have felt comfortable taking our relationship far. But he's always been a great kid and I love him.
2.) Because Elijah is so mature, Nathan wanted to give him the choice where to live. Nathan was originally supposed to be promoted two years ago and we were going to move in together sooner but then things with Elijah's mom went south and then his work wasn't able to promote him in a timely manner.
It became clear that if Nathan left that Judy was going to go out of her way to make it difficult for Nathan to see Elijah and came up with a lot of baseless accusations. Between that and his work, Nathan's promotion was delayed by 2 years. The original plan was that Nathan would see Elijah every other weekend, they'd FaceTime daily, and spend all holidays and summers with us while living with his mother.
But it didn't work out and Nathan needed to stay. Because of that, Nathan wanted to give Elijah options on where he wanted to live. He never planned to abandon his son. He would still be an involved Dad and Elijah really doesn't have a rebellious bone in his body. His entire life revolves on computers, making websites, and programming. Trust me, we worry about his lack of rebellious spirit.
Thanks for being supportive and understanding. I hope I cleared everything up a bit.
I don't know if there will really be a reason for me to update. Maybe I'll update after they move in and when we get married. I'm not going to promise I'll do that. Thanks for listening.
Hi there, My fiance's ex decided to latch on to someone else. Because of this, she told my stepson that she hates him. She is planning her future with her new man and that future doesn't include my stepson.
However, it turns out they both got busted for disorderly conduct and domestic violence recently. I'm glad my stepson was not exposed to that. He moves in next weekend and is staying with his aunt. My fiance moved in two weeks ago as he started his new role.
As for my mom, she and I have had a bit of a falling out recently. I confronted my mom about her lack of support and as I suspected, my mom told me it was "sinful" that I moved on from my late husband and that I'm allowing another man to sleep in the house I shared with my deceased husband. I had the house completely remodeled the year after my husband's death.
It was very therapeutic to put my house the way I wanted it. Her argument is that I dishonor my husband's memory by moving on. But my mom says widows should never remarry. I told her that's her prerogative but I will not isolate myself in grief. I've distanced myself from my mother until she can respect my relationship.
The ironic thing is that my late husband's parents have moved on and are happy for me. I've been closer to them than my own mother for many years now. They've met my fiance and stepson and think we're a great match. They know I loved their son but also encouraged me to move on. My ex-MIL has even put my mom in place. My mom has been sulking for a few weeks now and keeping to herself.
She can rejoin my life when she decides to be supportive. I have my family surrounding me and if my mom refuses to be supportive, she can stay out of my life. Lastly, we're getting married February 14th in a small wedding ceremony followed by a catered meal. My previous sister in law and best friend is my maid of honor. That's all I have.