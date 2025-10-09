'AITA for letting my friend’s brothers into the hotel room when he’s not dressed?'

Anyway Jack tells me when we’re going to bed (he’s kinda drunk at this point), that he’s not mad but he was embarrassed. I tell him how was I supposed to know, he literally never wears clothes and they're his brothers.

He then starts to get mad, saying he understands it was a mistake but I should feel bad, but I just can’t bring myself to make it a big deal. He got over it, but then when get back Sunday he got weird about it again and I feel like this is so dragged out. AITA?

LelandHeron wrote:

NTA: But it sounds like Jack sure might be.

Given his embarrassment in this situation, you have to question his claim on why he goes around his home in his underwear.