'AITA for letting my oldest daughter take the kids trick or treating so I could sleep?'

Lilac-Roses-Sunsets

NTA. Your wife is being ridiculous. Your younger kids probably had more fun with your oldest than they would have had with you. Also your daughter probably enjoyed it and now all three of them have a memory they will have forever.

Bluevanonthestreet

NTA. My teen daughter took her little brother around and they had fun together. Your daughter was excited to do it. You weren’t drinking or going drugs or just too lazy to go. You were sick!

waywardjynx

My 16yr old sister took me trick or treating when I was 5, I loved it.

NTA unless you make a habit of pushing the younger kids' care on the eldest.