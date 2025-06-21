'WIBTA for not letting my SIL 'redo' her ruined gender reveal at my birthday party?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for not letting my sister-in-law 'redo' her ruined gender reveal at my birthday party?"

So, I'm turning 24 next week and I planned this chill backyard BBQ for my birthday. Nothing huge just friends, burgers, a cute little cake, and maybe some corny dancing once people get tipsy enough.

Here’s where the weird part comes in. My sister-in-law (husband’s sister) recently had a gender reveal party that honestly went straight into the cringe hall of fame. They ordered one of those big black balloons full of colored powder, except when her husband popped it, NOTHING came out. Like... zero. Nada. The balloon just deflated sadly while everyone stood there awkwardly clapping at the sound of failure.