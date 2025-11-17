'AITA for letting my teenage son attend 'Dad night' for his youngest sibling?'

"AITA for letting my teenage son attend 'Dads night' for his youngest sibling?"

My 8-year-old Sam's school regularly has 'special person days' for grandparents, father figures and mother figures. It's extremely inclusive, stepdads /grandfathers/uncles attend as well. For example one of my son's friends is raised by his aunty and uncle, who attend the mother/father figure days.

An older friend of mine attends the grandparent days with my kids, because my parents are 6 hours away. A few weeks ago they had a 'escape room' themed night for father figures. It's sponsored by local mens organisations, and very popular in our community.

My older son attended with Sam, when Sam asked him too because Sam wanted to do the escape room. He was not the only older sibling there.