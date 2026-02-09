"AITA for letting people assume the worst about my ex instead of explaining why I left?"

Im in the middle of a divorce and its ugly. And honestly Im tired of explaining myself so Ive just stopped. Some background. We were together for years before we had our son. This wasnt a rushed decision. We built a foundation. We planned. We wanted this. When I got pregnant it was the happiest we had ever been.

The pregnancy was complicated. High risk. Scary. But we got through it together. He was incredible during that time and I thought we were stronger than ever. Then our son was born and everything fell apart.

The birth was traumatic. I had complications that left me barely able to move for weeks. I couldn't walk to the bathroom on my own. I couldn't stand long enough to shower most days. I was completely dependent on him and he checked out almost immediately.