'AITA for letting people assume the worst about my ex instead of explaining why I left?'

Im in the middle of a divorce and its ugly. And honestly Im tired of explaining myself so Ive just stopped. Some background. We were together for years before we had our son. This wasnt a rushed decision. We built a foundation. We planned. We wanted this. When I got pregnant it was the happiest we had ever been.
The pregnancy was complicated. High risk. Scary. But we got through it together. He was incredible during that time and I thought we were stronger than ever. Then our son was born and everything fell apart.
The birth was traumatic. I had complications that left me barely able to move for weeks. I couldn't walk to the bathroom on my own. I couldn't stand long enough to shower most days. I was completely dependent on him and he checked out almost immediately.
While I was still in the hospital he started an argument with me over something so minor it doesn't even matter what it was. He raised his voice at me. In the hospital. Hours after I gave birth. The staff noticed. They asked if I was ok. I said yes because I was exhausted and overwhelmed and I didnt have the energy to deal with the truth of what was happening.
When we got home it only got worse. He went back to work way earlier than he needed to because he didnt like how it looked taking time off. We live far from family. So I was alone. Recovering from a traumatic birth. With a newborn. Barely able to walk.
There were days I couldn't get to the bathroom in time. Days I sat in my own mess because he wasn't there and I couldn't move fast enough. I begged him not to leave for a trip he had planned. He went anyway.
When I would ask for help he would tell me I was being dramatic. When I cried he would leave the room. When I tried to talk about how I was feeling he would shut down and not speak to me for days.
I started recording our conversations because he would deny saying things I know he said. I thought I was going crazy until I played them back and heard it all exactly as I remembered it. I filed when our son was six months old. Because I looked at him one day and thought if this is what he sees as a marriage I have failed him already.
Now people have questions. His people especially. Because to everyone on the outside we were perfect. Great jobs nice house beautiful baby. Nobody saw what was happening behind closed doors.
When people ask me what happened I keep it simple. I say after our son was born things changed and he became someone I didnt recognize. I say imagine how bad it must be for someone to leave when they have no income of their own a baby and no family nearby. And then I stop talking. I let them fill in the rest.
Some people assume he cheated. Some people assume worse. I dont correct them. I dont confirm anything either. I just let their imagination do the work because honestly whatever theyre thinking probably isnt far off from reality. And in some cases its probably not as bad as what actually happened.
My ex is furious about this. His image is everything to him and now people are whispering and he cant control the narrative. He says Im poisoning people against him by being vague. That Im manipulating the situation by not telling the full truth.
But I am telling the truth. Im just not telling all of it. And the parts Im leaving out are worse than whatever people are imagining. So if anything Im protecting him by staying quiet.
I dont owe anyone the details of the worst period of my life. I dont owe him damage control. And I refuse to sit here and craft a polite version of events that makes him look better than he was just so his reputation stays intact. AITA for letting people fill in the blanks?
Clean_Tree1382 said:
Youre not ruining his reputation by being vague hes ruined it by being the kind of person whose wife had to leave with nothing and a baby. The blanks people are filling in exist because of what HE did not because of what youre saying
OP responded:
thats what I keep coming back to because if the truth made him look good he wouldnt be scared of people guessing.
DamnitGravity said:
"You're ruining my reputation by being vague!" "You know what, you're right. I AM sorry. Here, allow me to tell everyone the truth-" "No, not like that!"
What an asshat. Keep doing what you're doing. It's actually better, because if you were honest, he could potentially step in and convince people that you're 'exaggerating'. But by keeping it vague, and simply pointing out 'it must've been bad for a woman with no income and no nearby family to leave', you're making a highly logical argument that he can't fight against.
Stay strong, hold the course. You and your kid will thank you in the end.
_corbae_ said:
Next time he says you're poisoning people by being vague, tell him you can send everyone the recordings you took of him. Or he can tell people exactly what he did if he thinks that will make him look better.
Orangutan_Latte said:
I think your answer on why you divorced is very tactful and far kinder than others in your situation would have been. You aren’t responsible for other people’s assumptions. Usually when people start making those assumptions it’s because they already have suspicions that this person is perfectly capable of such things.
If they genuinely thought he was a great guy, they’d just think you drifted apart. Anyway, it’s not up to you to manage his reputation, you’re not his PR manager. YNTA