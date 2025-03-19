'AITA for letting my SIL interview me about being a birth mother knowing my answers wouldn't be exactly what she was looking for?'

I was not selfless enough to put him first. He would have been abused by my ex-partner and I would have stayed. He would have been living among drugs, sex and all sorts of things with random people coming in and out and I would have stayed.

Keeping him would not have changed that. All it would do is give him more trauma. The person I was back then was not going to change for a baby. I could have been given a free house, free childcare, a job and all kinds of supports and I still would've gone back and exposed him.

Therapy wouldn't have helped either because I never would have taken advantage of it really. I told her I went from one abusive household (my parents) to another (my ex) and that I was enjoy being rebellious and pissing my parents off.