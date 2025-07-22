'AITA for not letting my sister and her friends have my house for her birthday weekend?' 'She lives at home.'

Teresa usually has her bday celebration for a weekend at our cottage however it is under renovations this year and is not available. I have seen how the cottage looks after the weekend and it is absolutely trashed and not cleaned up whatsoever, stains and food everywhere and the floor is covered in sticky, old drinks.

My parents also never do anything to make Teresa see that’s very inconsiderate, so she continues to do it. She has given options to me like they will all tent in the backyard and won’t bother me if I’m there, but they will still have to use my kitchen for food and my bathroom, and there’s no way if 12 people who are 22 years old see two bedrooms they won’t use the bed.