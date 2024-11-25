'AITA for letting my wife be a stay-at-home mom for our newborn?' 'My parents have always been very opinionated.'

This was their first time seeing Dominic because I knew they would have a problem with everything and I wanted us to have a hand on parenting to try and lessen that. As I suspected, they had an issue with everything. We were holding him wrong, we weren't feeding him enough, he wasn't sleeping enough, etc.

They've never liked Ava because they don't see animation as a proper job or because she didn't finish high school or whatever other reason they can think of. I mentioned in passing that Ava would quit her job after her maternity pay ends and stay at home with Dominic. My mom flew off the handle at me calling me misogynistic and other such insults.