'AITA for not letting a woman cut the line at the grocery store?' 'Where's your Christmas spirit?'

"AITA for not letting a woman cut the line at the grocery store?"

I need your opinion on grocery store etiquette and not letting someone cut the line. Tonight after work I stopped by my local grocery store to grab a handful of items to make dinner. 5 items in total. I maneuvered my cart behind an older woman who was slowly navigating putting her groceries on the belt to be checked out. She was the only person I noticed in front of me.

A few minutes later another woman tries to edge her way in line in front of my cart. I gave her a quizzical look and she said "Oh, I was here before, but I went to go and see if the other line over there was moving faster." I said, "Okay, but you weren't here when I arrived soooo (shrug)."