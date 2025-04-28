'A lie that almost destroyed a wedding and their career...' AITA?

Years ago I was invited to a beautiful wedding reception next to the sea! Bride and groom looked AMAZING and everything was going swimming, or so I thought...The wedding was moved forward because of the church needing to have it's roof redone on the original date.
Luckily it was just before the "spicy flu" put everyone in to lock down. The bride was someone I worked with and got on well. She invited everyone we worked with to her reception. There is a lot of back story so bare with me. It might get confusing.
I worked with my cousin (Sam) and even though our family didn't see eye to eye, we always got on great! A couple months before the wedding, a new girl started working with us (eve). Eva was... let's say we never got on very much, but I was always polite and worked with everyone.
However, she would often make up different health conditions, which was hard to keep up with. (Important). Sam and Eve got on amazingly! They bonded so fast, and Eve met all Sam's family. Eve even ended up moving in with the family.
Fast forward to the wedding reception. We all arrived dressed up and ready to celebrate the happy couple. Everyone is getting on great until I go to the 6 I saw my manager, some tls and Sam. They were all looking very angry... like break a wall angry.
I struggled to understand what had happened within the 10 MINUTES of us arriving... turns out Eve was telling lies that she had CANCER! Sam was on the floor in tears as her younger kid cousin was going through intense chemo at the time and couldn't believe Eve would take advantage of her like this.
I go back to pointing out Eve pretending to be ill. She had many health issues, I am not saying that they aren't true. But I will add this in here now because it feels relevant to why we never got on.
Eve pretend to have an epileptic fit, whilst at work one day. It was Sam's day off but she came in to get Eves things and go up to hospital with them. I have seen these fits before and I feel bad for not believing her.
However, I grew up with my best friend having them often. He ended up passing away from one whilst in high school and I have never fully got over that. After seeing her flop about like a fish... was kinda embarrassing?
But I could be wrong. She also had other things like arthritis, tics, allergic to pretty much everything. It gets hard to believe after a certain point. Definitely when she said she has a nut allergy and ear Nutella, peanut donuts anddd bakewell tarts... just saying.
I still don't know how they found out. All I do know is my Manager was furious! They were about to go confront Eve in front of the whole reception... they slammed their drink done and headed for the door...
I didn't know what to do so I just ran after them and clung on to them like a kola bear... I HATE touching people. It grosses me out and yeahh I done what I had to do... inappropriate, perhaps.
I was able to calm everyone down. And reminded them that today is about the bride and we would not allow Eve to steal the attention away from the bride... it is their happy day! and we can deal with this tomorrow.
I thought I had calmed everything down... I did until they drunk more and decided to go outside for a cigar. Unknown to me, Eve was trying to make her escape exit. All I saw was my manager RUN towards Eve... again my manager can't really handle their drink soo.
You can imagine that. Sam and Eve have a screaming match, one of the other guys didn't know what was happening sided with Eve, and screamed back at them. More of them just joined in and tbh. I has enough.
I just went back inside to make sure the bride and groom did not see any of it... I spoke to the brides parents and we decided to all dance with each other! I can't dance... I hate dancing! The only thing i inherited from my father was his two left feet.
I don't know entirely what happened when I was inside. All I know what Eve was kicked out of Sam's house, didn't return back to work again and moved states. The happy couple are still together and to my knowledge still don't know what had happened. They now have 2 beautiful children.
So basically, Eve was just throwing a child’s tantrum and being an utter AH.
OtherwiseBadger4085 (OP)
Personally I think Eve wanted the day to be about her. But who knows! AH yeah forsure. I hope she realised what she has done and started therapy.
People who lie about having medical conditions, especially cancer are not good people.
OtherwiseBadger4085 (OP)
It is really sad. I don't understand how someone could lie about these things.
This is awful. Unfortunately I have a friend like this who we’re not even sure what is real and what is fake. I won’t go into details but she loves drama and if I find out she’s lying about this it will be the end of our relationship.
OtherwiseBadger4085 (OP)
Yeah you can't continue a relationship with someone like that. I feel like whether it's relationships, friendships or family you need to have some level of trust. Hopefully your friend isn't telling lies! It can get draining.