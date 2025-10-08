'AITA if I lie to my family about my medical history to justify a cosmetic procedure?'

Literally no, I looked it up already and it's either cancer, prevention of cancer or cosmetic surgery. I just thought prevention was a more innocent thing to lie about than having actual freaking cancer lol

DinaFelice wrote:

NTA for not telling them the truth: when people have proven themselves to be unable/unwilling to accept certain answers, they have forfeited their right to expect honest answers from the people around them (particularly if they also won't accept polite deflections and insist on answers they aren't entitled to).

But Y. W. B. T. A. if you claimed a BRCA mutation...because then you aren't just lying about your own health, you are literally telling them that they are at risk as well.

Besides, as someone who did a rotation in a cancer genetics clinic.