"AITA for lying to my wife and saying that I'd forgive her if she ever cheated?"

When my wife and I first started dating, we had a talk about cheating. I straight up lied, and said: "If this ever happens, I need to know straight away, if you tell me, and it only happens once, I think I could forgive you"

Fast forward 5 years later and we are married. A couple nights ago, she came up to me and asked if I remember our talk, I said which one (we had a lot of talks like that). The then reminded me of the cheating talk, and confessed she slept with a co worker at a recent company party.

I was mortified. I packed my stuff and left, she begged me to stay. I couldn't, I needed to cool down.