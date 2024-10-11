'AITA for lying to my wife's friends after an argument?'

That weekend, she had a few friends over for cocktails. My wife was inside doing something, so I went out to the patio and said hi to her friends. I then asked them if I could get their opinion on a disagreement my wife and I had. I told them the story about my wife's work party but lied and told them that it was me that stayed out without updating my plans.

They started going off on me for not respecting my wife enough to give her an update after 90-minutes and that even though it's important for parents to have social time, I need to recognize that the only way I can do that is by my wife staying home with our son. They all told me I owe my wife an apology and that I need to do better.