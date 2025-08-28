'AITA for liking all of my husband's secretary's instagram selfies?' 'She’s supposed to be answering his phones.'

Lauren sent me Becky’s insta so I could see for myself. And sure enough Tony not only follows her but has gone through and liked basically every selfie she has ever posted. Which stung, because he completely left out that she was up there with him every day.

Plus she’s supposed to be answering his phones not hanging out on a picnic blanket on the roof with her boss. It just felt fishy. Fishy enough that Matt even brought it up to Lauren and then Lauren told me.