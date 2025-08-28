'AITA for 'embarrassing' my husband by 'liking' all his receptionist’s selfies?' UPDATED

No comments, no follow request, nothing else — just the same “likes.” My thinking was that she’d notice, click on my profile, and realize Tony has a wife and children. That way, if anything shady was going on, she’d know I was aware. If it was innocent, maybe she’d just think I was weird for checking her out. Either way I knew she would tell Tony.

Well, Tony blew up at me. He called saying I could cost him his job with “drama.” He insisted nothing inappropriate was happening and that I was overreacting. But to me, it felt backward: actually sleeping with your receptionist would be what loses you your job, not your wife “liking” a couple of Instagram posts