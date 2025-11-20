"AITA for limiting my interaction with my in-laws over financial matters?"

I (36M) have been married to my wife (33F) for 8 years now. We immigrated to Canada 6 years ago, and had very humble beginnings. That is when my wife started asking for things which I considered beyond our means e.g. luxury bags, wanting to rent luxury condo vs apartment, travel, latest phones.

Anyway, we ended up having countless arguments over the years over financial decisions which spoiled our relation. So much so that parents on both sides had to get involved on multiple instances.

At all these instances, my somewhat affluent parents in law repeatedly suggested "what their money is good for if they can't help us past these tough times," essentially offering monetary help, which I would always politely decline, considering myself to have high self-respect and to avoid being indebted to my parents in laws for the rest of my life.