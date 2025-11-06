'AITA for being livid that my aunty’s neighbours basically destroyed her house?'

So context: I'm 23F, my job keeps me really busy. I know that’s a crap excuse but I do try to talk to family when I can. My aunty who passed was there when I was born, we lived 1 block apart. We didn’t talk as much recently maybe once a fortnight. But when we did it was real conversations that meant something.
Her neighbours are huge. Like 6 giant houses, rent more, like 15 people in each, and they just brought another branch of family from overseas. To my aunty they were basically her other family. Also my aunty always made ppl take shoes off before entering.
Day of the funeral, me + my immediate family (8 ppl) sit front bench. It was kind of agreed the “main” neighbours (17 ppl) would also sit up front but the benches held like 20 max. so we’re sitting there crying, consoling, then the neighbour “figure-head” woman comes up to ME and asks if I can move back a row. Like I was taking HER seat.
I was shocked. then her brother (or whoever) taps my shoulder like I can sit somewhere else?? She then squeezes in because she puts her toddler on her lap. There were like 3 toddlers taking up space.
After that service, we go to the church for the next part. we go to sit front again. Neighbours come in again and take up over half the benches. More toddlers. Same lady tells me her brother needs to sit there and that I should move so he can sit between my grieving family.
Same random neighbour taps my shoulder from behind AGAIN. I regret not standing my ground but my family didn’t want a scene so I moved to second row, stuck between random neighbours. later an older woman, close friend of my aunty, comes looking for a seat. the same guy gives her his seat and she sits near me.
We ended up comforting each other. Weeks later I’m furious. Not just the bench stuff but what happened after. Literally two days after the funeral, the neighbours (not just the 17 next door but like 30–40 incl. overseas ones who never met her) went into her house.
Not to help, but basically took whatever they wanted. Some were telling their kids to grab anything they “liked the look of.” They took things my family wanted, including heirlooms. This went on for FOUR days. They didn’t help clean or prep the house. They kept shoes on, tracked stuff everywhere, ruined carpets my aunty kept spotless.
So AITA for being livid that they kicked me off the front benches TWICE and then basically destroyed her house? I get they maybe saw her more recently and spoke more recently, but does that make any of this okay?
nomad_l17 wrote:
So you and your family allowed the neighbors to just barge in late aunt's house and take her stuff for FOUR days? What did you or anyone do to stop them?
No_Fault_2268 wrote:
NTA, you should go to the authorities and report your late aunt's house has been robbed.
WhistleNomad wrote:
NTA. The bench seating was bad, but the looting and disrespect of her house and wishes is a far bigger, unforgivable issue.
Various-Ocelot-2209 wrote:
Where was her immediate family? I think it might be a bit odd that you wanted to sit front row if you only spoke to her once a fortnight. These spots are usually reserved for close family. But not neighbours either. They didn’t have the right to send you away. Also, was there not a will? The executor should turn to the police if they actually stole from the estate.
Different-Airline572 wrote:
NTA. Their behaviour was atrocious, but I think you need to get over it because in the end you allowed it to happen. Also, I don't get how they could march in and just start stealing your aunt's stuff?! Why wasn't the police called?