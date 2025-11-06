'AITA for being livid that my aunty’s neighbours basically destroyed her house?'

So you and your family allowed the neighbors to just barge in late aunt's house and take her stuff for FOUR days? What did you or anyone do to stop them?

No_Fault_2268 wrote:

WhistleNomad wrote:

Various-Ocelot-2209 wrote:

Where was her immediate family? I think it might be a bit odd that you wanted to sit front row if you only spoke to her once a fortnight. These spots are usually reserved for close family. But not neighbours either. They didn’t have the right to send you away. Also, was there not a will? The executor should turn to the police if they actually stole from the estate.