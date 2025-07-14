'AITA for living with my ex-GF's mom after we broke up? Ex cheated and her mom kicked her out.' UPDATED

Then she said so you're still in love with me a smugness that drove me insane. I remember exactly what I told her "I don't love you the second I found out you cheated on me it disappeared and that I would rather drink 3 litres of elephant piss everyday for the rest of my life before I would get back together with her."

She slapped me and then went to the backyard and had it out with Jen. She said some of the most vial things I've ever heard in my life and I won't write it down and I definitely won't speak it to her mom it was disturbing. Then Jen in a very calm voice said that she was no longer her daughter and told her she was trespassing and to get out Lisa looked shocked and than stormed off.