'AITA for 'loading kids up on sugar' at my 6-year-old son’s birthday party? Some parents are mad.'

This past weekend, we hosted a birthday party for my son (M6). Standard setup—park location, party games, balloons, snacks, cake. We had some cookies, lollies, and drinks available: water, juice, and yes, Coke. Pretty normal stuff for a kid’s party, nothing extreme.
Here’s the thing: most parents just dropped their kids off and left. Some didn’t even say hi or check in—just handed the kid over and took off. Again, I don’t mind hosting, but if you’re not going to stay, I’d assume you trust what’s on offer.
Now a couple of those same parents are apparently complaining that we “loaded their kids with sugar” and “gave them Coke.” One mum said her kid was “bouncing off the walls” and that we were irresponsible.
But here’s what gets me: every kid who was offered Coke said they were allowed to have it. Not one mentioned any restrictions, allergies, or preferences. Meanwhile, my own son doesn’t like fizzy drinks or juice—he only drinks water or milk—so it’s not like I was pushing anything on him or anyone else. The food and drink were just there, help-yourself style.
If someone had mentioned their kid wasn’t allowed soft drink, I would’ve absolutely respected that. But I can’t read minds. And if you don’t stay at the party or say anything about dietary restrictions, can you really be upset afterward? So—AITA for not micromanaging what the other kids ate and drank at a party where their own parents weren’t even present?
punkass_book_jockeye8 wrote:
Soft YTA - you didn’t give the coke to your kids but everyone else’s. You didn’t say anything to the parents and comes off like you were vindictive by giving caffeinated drinks to children which is not appropriate.
Where I live it would be insane to give any child under 12 any caffeinated drinks, so much so that I wouldn’t even mention my kid couldn’t have it. In my mind it would be like me notifying daycare my 3-year-old shouldn’t have raw oysters yet.
You seem upset parents did a drop off, is this your first birthday? Because standard birthday practices vary by area. When your child was invited to a party did everyone else leave and you stayed? Where I live 8+ is an unspoken drop off party but I could see a park or Billy beez type place similar to that as a drop off party.
What really is problematic is that your child is likely going to face the consequences for your actions. If all parties at that age are drop off I personally would check but I can see many just assuming, then if my kid came home manic from caffeine? I’d not ever go to another of your kids parties because I don’t trust your judgement.
Especially if you doubled down and insisted you did nothing wrong. I’d also be hesitant to invite your child to our party because I don’t trust you. The future I am seeing is you not apologizing because you feel you didn’t do anything wrong but your kid having no one come to their party and not get invited to anyone else’s.
At that age, parents are still in control and usually cliquey AF, sometimes it’s not about being right. Saying my kid ate 4 cupcakes and has a joker red juice smile? Yeah that’s normal. Caffeinated drinks meant for adults for kindergartners? Not normal.
Particular-Try5584 wrote:
Soft Y TA. These kids are SIX. That’s too young to be arbitrarily handing out coke. How many lollies… and did you feed them anything that resembled non sugar food? Fruit, chips, crackers…I mean none of them are low carb, but they are all…not just pure sugar.
Cake is fine. A few lollies sure. But there’s a basic expectation that you won’t feed children caffeinated drinks and I really hope that when you had this party it was a morning one.
There’s a mutual trust between parents that by about 6 or 7 kids can be dropped without a massive hand off, but that includes a basic assumption that you will feed them within the standard fare. Coke is not normal until two digits/north of 10. Don’t worry…you’ll get less kids coming to the party next year, and you’ll likely be given a firm “no soft drink” message in future.
Weak-Mycologist-4511 wrote:
I mean I’ve been to a ton of 6yo parties now (probably 20-30+) and not one has served soft drink let alone Coke to the children. That’s well outside of the norm where I live).
But… it’s also not the norm to leave a 6yo at a park party where it would be incredibly stressful for the party parent to keep an eye on all the kids being an open, public place. So, either ESH or NAH? I think NAH and chalk it up to mismatch in expectations and next time communicate your expectations more clearly 🤷🏻♀️
Liferesident2968 wrote:
Tbh, I’d assign no parent is giving Coke to 6-year-olds. That’s not just sugar. And you believed these kids when they said they were allowed?
Sure, the parents should not have drop & run. But also, YTA for even having Coke as an option for such young kids.
angelicak92 wrote:
Who tf just leaves their 6 year old at a party and doesn't stick around to watch their kid? If they're not going to watch their kid, they can not complain about the consequences. NTA.
BanditAuthentic wrote:
Mmm idk, like I wouldn’t get mad but I definitely don’t think it’s appropriate to give 6-year-olds coke - and obviously they going to say yes lol. That being said, if a party and it’s there like I’m not gonna be mad! But not something I’d ever do.
Dana07620 wrote:
NTA.
Loading kids up on sugar is standard practice for birthday parties.
I'm old enough that leaving your kids at birthday parties was also standard practice. I find it incredibly weird for parents to stick around a child's event.
welcome_robots wrote:
NTA — sugar high isn’t a thing. It’s only really thought of as a thing in Canada and the States. There isn’t any scientific backing to the idea. And if you drop and run at a kids birthday party, you get what you get and you don’t get upset.
cgrobin1 wrote:
In my day, parents dropped you off...and you ate what the host offered. Cake, soda or punch, candy and chips or pretzels. The standard junk food. It was a party. Usually after lunch.
People have become so jaded. NTA.
HappyAndYouKnow_It wrote:
In my country kids don’t get coke because the caffeine generally, but sugary snacks and drinks is standard for birthday parties, so I have no idea what these parents are on about.
Professional-Try5237 wrote:
NTA- if parents leave without instructions, they are assuming their child has personal responsibility for their own rules. Not your fault if they child didn’t do this, or as I’m assuming, was too young to be left with this responsibility from their parents.