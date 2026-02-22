'AITA for locking my baby's nursery so my husband's JOBLESS brother can't move into it?'

I (28F) am currently 32 weeks pregnant with my first child. Honestly, my pregnancy has been super exhausting, and the only thing keeping me sane was setting up the nursery, I spent months painting and getting it absolutely perfect.

My husband (30M) has a younger brother, let's call him Ralph (24M). Ralph recently got evicted. Why? Because he straight up quit his job to become a full time streamer and didn't make rent.

Yesterday, my husband came home and dropped a bomb. He said Ralph is moving in with us for a few months until he gets on his feet.

He didn't ask me. He just told me.